ANP leader joins PMLN

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) central leader and a former chief minister’s adviser Imran Khan Afridi has announced to join PMLN along with his family and thousands of supporters.

He also announced to hold a big rally in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on November 28 in this regard.

Earlier, a delegation, led by PMLN provincial president Engineer Amir Muqam, called on Imran Afridi and invited him to join PMLN. Amir Muqam was accompanied by PML-N leaders Ikhtiar Wai and Shazia Aurangzeb.

Amir Muqam while talking to media said that Imran Afridi would make PML-N stronger and more stable not only in Khyber district but in the whole province.