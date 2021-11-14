Ebad, Sattar agree to play role in country’s politics

KARACHI: Two former central leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s -- former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad and party’s ex-convener Dr Farooq Sattar -- in their meeting in Dubai on Saturday agreed to play a constructive role in the politics of the country, particularly in Karachi, besides forming a political front. In the hour-long meeting between the two leaders, the political situation of the country, issues related to Sindh’s urban centers, and the upcoming local government and general elections came under discussion, sources privy to the meeting told The News.

Both also agreed to forget the bitter memories of the past, move forward in the national interest, contact the former colleagues and make joint efforts to form a political platform to fill the vacuum created after the split of the MQM.

They also called for a broader national unity and said a growing sense of deprivation among the people of Karachi and other urban centers of Sindh can harm the country’s stability, according to a leader of the MQM-faction headed by Sattar.

They also agreed to engage with other political figures so that national issues could be resolved through joint efforts. It was decided to continue consultations and invite people from all walks of life to join the process of development of the national charter of stability.

The meeting was held days after widespread rumours in the metropolis that Ebad was planning to return to Karachi to unite the MQM’s factions.