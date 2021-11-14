Veteran actor Sohail Asghar passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned actor Sohail Asghar passed away in Lahore on Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was ill for a year and a half and was in hospital for the last one week.

The members of cultural departments including Pakistan National Council of the Arts and National Institute Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of one of the oldest actor in today’s showbiz industry. Sohail Asghar was born in Lahore and completed his education from his hometown and then joined Radio Pakistan. He served as a radio jockey from 1978 to 1988 and started taking part in local theatre shows.

During that time, he developed interest for acting. He left his job at the radio station and worked at carpet business of his cousin.

After one year, he left the business and again joined Radio in Lahore.

During his course as RJ, he got noticed by Nusrat Thakur, a director at the PTV Lahore. He was signed for play ‘Raat’. Though he was not the lead role, his acting skills were noticed by the industry. He then did a play ‘Khwaish’ for which he was highly appreciated. His other notable dramas include ‘Laag’, ‘Piyas’, ‘Chand Grehn’, ‘Kajal Ghar’, etc.

He made his movie debut by acting in ‘Murad’ in year 2003, which is also known as ‘Eunuch’s Motherhood’. He played the role of ‘Saima’ who adopts a child Murad. The story revolved around her being rejected by society and how she raises her son.

His role in the movie bagged him award for Outstanding Performance at The 1st Indus Drama Awards. After his debut, he starred in ‘Mahnoor’ in year 2004, which is a movie about a dancer from prostitute market. His last movie was ‘Victim of an Honour Killing’, which was a British movie about honour killings, as the name suggests.

People from the showbiz industry as well as all sections of society expressed condolences over the death of the veteran actor. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sohail Asghar. He said in his message that Sohail Asghar was a versatile artist. “A beautiful chapter of acting has come to an end with the death of Sohail Asghar,” he added.

Also, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoled the death of Sohail Asghar. He said Sohail displayed memorable acting skills as stage and television actor. The demise of Asghar is a great loss for the showbiz industry, Fawad said and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the deceased in paradise and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the death of renowned actor Sohail Asghar. He said Sohail Asghar was a prolific actor who showcased his talents in the fields of radio, television and film.

He said people had not forgotten the role of ‘Raliya’ till today, his memorable performance in films and dramas is unforgettable.

He said Sohail Asghar’s death was a great loss to the field of arts in Pakistan. He prayed for the deceased artist’s afterlife and patience for his bereaved family.