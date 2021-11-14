Literary, cultural tea house inaugurated

Rawalpindi: A literary and cultural tea house was inaugurated at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in the light of instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The cultural tea house was inaugurated by renowned poet Prof Dr. Ehsan Akbar here on Saturday. Naeem Akram Qureshi performed the duties of anchor-person. The inaugural ceremony was attended by internationally renowned poets Sarfraz Shahid, Prof. Dr. Munawar Hashmi, Khurram Khaliq, Farheen Chaudhry, Tabassum Akhlaq, Naseem Sehar, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Arif Farhad, Ali Asghar Samar, Mubashir Saleem, Dr. Nahid Akhtar, Imran Ami, Dr. Arshad Miraj, and many others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ehsan Akbar said that the establishment of Literary Meeting and Cultural Tea House across the province on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar is an appreciable step for the intellectuals of the region. Literary meetings will bridge the gap between senior and young poets. The meeting of young and well-known poets will create the best literature. Sarfraz Shahid said that the literary session is a great opportunity for young writers and poets to put their word before the world. Dr. Munawar Hashmi said that in order to promote literature, poetry, and prose, the government, as well as literary organisations, have to come forward.

Naheed Manzoor said that the job of the government is to provide a platform but it is the job of literary organizations to make good use of the platform.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the doors of the Arts Council are always open for literary and cultural activities.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken several steps to promote literary and cultural activities. Thousands of artists are also receiving monthly awards through special grants for writers, poets, special funds for cultural organizations, and artist support funds. At the end of the ceremony, the Director Arts Council thanked the President and other guests. The inaugural function was attended by representatives of all the literary organisations of the Rawalpindi Division.