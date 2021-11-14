Chief minister wins cricket match against NED’s VC

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of LED sports field lighting at the NED University of Engineering Technology cricket ground, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government is committed to providing sports facilities to the youth.

“The current world class sports facilities at the NED University are commendable. In our time, no such facilities were available,” Shah said while recalling his student life. A cricket match was held at the ground. One team of the NED Eleventh was led by the chief minister while the other by NED University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi.

After the match, the chief minister was declared all-rounder, Babar Sani won the best bowler trophy while Ijaz Qazi was declared as the best batsman. Cricketers Shoaib Mohammad and Moin Khan attended the ceremony as the guests of honour.

The vice chancellor said it was the duty of teachers to motivate the students towards sports activities so that society could flourish. He said the university had been playing its role in the promotion of sports and it had given some really good player to the nation, adding that former cricketers should go to the rural areas and bring out the hidden talent.