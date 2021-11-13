Food centres near Bari Imam not to be allowed to use firewood from Margallas

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has decided that it would not allow the ‘degh’ centres near Bari Imam Shrine to use fire wood that is illegally brought from the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the IWMB officials would inquire about the sources of firewood from the ‘degh’ centres and it would be ensured that none of them use the wood that is illegal brought from the national park.

The officials would monitor the supply of firewood to these ‘degh’ centres on daily basis and take action if anyone would be found involved in any kind of illegal act. It is pertinent to mention here that the national park is a protected area and cutting of trees is strictly prohibited through laws introduced by the government.

There are also some other issues related to violation of the laws in the national park. The villagers use wood as fuel for survival due to limited financial resources. The deforestation rate can be dramatically reduced if the villagers are provided with an alternative source for survival such as gas facility.

The reports pointed out that the forest crimes are committed at a high rate in the national park through prominent bodies to the poor villagers.

The environmentalists demanded that the forest guards should be properly equipped and give authority to nab the people who violate rules.