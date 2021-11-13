Team for Junior World Cup to be named soon

KARACHI: Pakistan team and its captain will be named by PHF in a day or two for Junior Hockey World Cup, which is to be held in India.

The selection committee has shortlisted 18 players, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday.

The selection committee finalised the 18 players at the end of the four-match series between Pakistan seniors and juniors.

The seniors won the series 2-0. Two matches ended in draw.

The selection committee had earlier shortlisted 25 players after two-day trials in Karachi.

The World Cup is scheduled from November 24 to December 5.

Sources in PHF also said that Pakistan would play two practice matches in India, possibly against Canada and Poland.

Pakistan are in Pool D with Germany, Argentina, and Egypt. Germany and Argentina are tough teams and have been regularly playing. Egypt are also a good team.

Sources said that Pakistan juniors lacked exposure to other countries’ teams but PHF engaged them in hectic domestic hockey events and training camps.

During matches against the seniors they got maximum practice and experience of tough matches.

The sources pointed out that the team was found weak in penalty corners execution in the four matches. They got around 19 penalty corners but scored only one goal, which is a serious issue.

Sources said that it was encouraging that the juniors drew two matches. In both matches, they had conceded lead but came back strongly.

They also fought well in the matches that they lost. It would give them confidence, said sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan seniors are in the final stage of their preparation for the Asian Hockey Championship which is to be held in Bangladesh next month.