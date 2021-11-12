World must play role for Afghanistan’s stability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the world including European Union (EU) must play its due role to ensure stability in Afghanistan.The prevailing situation in Afghanistan is no less than a tragedy, Fawad told Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irena Gancheva in a meeting here. Terming a recent report on Afghanistan by The Economist worrisome, he said some 23 million people, out of 38 million, in Afghanistan are suffering from malnutrition and children are dying of hunger in the war-ravaged country.

The minister said Pakistan has been conveying its concerns to the world about Afghanistan. Pakistan wants stability in Afghanistan, he said, fearing that the global terrorist organizations could establish their centres in an unstable Afghanistan. Fawad said his country had appealed to the world for extending assistance to the people of war-torn Afghanistan, expressing confidence that Bulgaria could play a key role in that regard.

He said Pakistan would not recognize the current government of Afghanistan until the regional powers acknowledge it. He said Pakistan and Bulgaria have been enjoying decades-long diplomatic and brotherly ties, adding that Pakistan always kept its ties with Bulgaria in highest esteem.

The Bulgarian envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for safe evacuation of foreign nationals and diplomats from Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role in establishing peace in Afghanistan is laudable, she remarked, assuring that Bulgaria would play its part to bring peace in Afghanistan.