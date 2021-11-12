Commanders must focus on training of all ranks, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised that commanders at all levels must stay focused on professional training of all ranks.
The COAS visited the Armoured Corps Regimental Centre, Nowshera, on Thursday. He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for martyrs.
General Bajwa pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of the Armoured Corps. The COAS lauded the Armoured Corps for being the decisive arm in the battlefield for displaying highest standards of professional excellence and commendable performance during various operations. Being a technology intensive component of army, staying abreast with latest developments is imperative for the Armoured Corps, the COAS remarked.
KABUL: The Taliban have replaced the statue of a Hazara leader, declared a national martyr by the former government,...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought a report from the inspector general of Police ,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan approved on Thursday two Chinese vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac — for children above 12...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday gave last chance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator...
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will offer citizenship to experts and talented individuals as part of a bid to modernise and...
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded withdrawal of the decision of Federal Cabinet to stop the...