NRAP plans several training camps for juniors

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) is to set up a number of training camps for juniors ahead of big events next year.

The first national training camp will be set up in November and December at Jhelum and the second camp will be in Karachi in January and February.

The third camp will be set up at both Jhelum and Karachi in April and May. Youth Training Academy Camps will be held during the winter holidays in Karachi, Jhelum, Islamabad, and Lahore.

“Our focus is to prepare junior players for big events, including Asian Games next year,” said Razi Ahmed, Secretary General NRAP while talking to ‘The News’. He added that they want their juniors to qualify for international events before the Asian Games.

“We have spotted four junior players in Air Rifle event and we are hopeful that with training they will be able to qualify for big events within the next six months,” said Razi.

He added that currently they are conducting a special camp for juniors to prepare them for a big national event scheduled in Karachi next month.

“We have a big training programme for our shooters. We hope the government and Pakistan Sports Board will support us in this regard,” said Razi.

He said that shooting is one of the sports in the country that has a potential to claim medals at Olympics.