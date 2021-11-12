 
Friday November 12, 2021
Peshawar

PPP deputy info secretary appointed

By Bureau report
November 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Asma Arbab Alamgir as deputy information secretary, said a notification issued by the political secretary to PPP chairman, Jameel Soomro, here on Thursday.