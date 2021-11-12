Practical steps being taken to boost economy: governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has termed Indian security forces' violence against the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Indian Muslims gravest crime against humanity and said Indian Gujarat's butcher, Narendra Modi, is killer of humanity.

It has been 829 days of siege and curfew by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and atrocities are increasing with each passing day. Minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom and protection, the governor said while talking to a minority delegation led by Sardar Ramesh Singh, Chairman Pakistan Sikh Council, and a delegation of PTI from Azad Kashmir at Governor’s House here on Thursday. Sarwar said that provision of basic facilities including health and education to people is the top priority of the government. Despite difficulties, the government is moving forward and the government is taking practical steps to strengthen Pakistan economically.

The governor said the government PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has ensured protection of lives and property of minorities including Sikhs in Pakistan, adding religious freedom for the minorities in Pakistan is unmatchable in the world. He said violence against the minorities in India is worst kind of terrorism, adding unfortunately the United Nations and other international human rights bodies are acting as silent spectators. The governor urged the international community to break silence and put pressure on India through diplomatic and other means to stop killing of innocent Indian Muslims and Kashmiris. He said Indian atrocities on Kashmiris are on the rise and incidents of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris are being reported daily. But despite all this, Kashmiris are in high spirits and are fighting for freedom, he said and stressed that the world should understand as long as the issue Kashmir is not resolved according to UN resolutions, peace in the region is not possible. He said Kashmiris should be given freedom which is their constitutional and democratic right.