SHC appoints NED University experts to evaluate drainage infrastructure in DHA

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday appointed experts of the NED University of Engineering and Technology to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the drainage infrastructure of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) within one month.

The direction came on an application filed by DHA and Clifton residents seeking appointment of a qualified sanitation engineer to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the drainage infrastructure in the area.

DHA and Clifton residents had filed a petition seeking effective infrastructure for the sewerage and drainage system in the area, and compensation for damages to lives and properties suffered by the residents of the city during the last year’s monsoon rains.

A counsel for the petitioners also sought details of existing drainage infrastructure maps as well as requisite support and assistance for such purpose. An SHC division bench headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan allowed the application and appointed NED University experts to conduct the evaluation of the drainage infrastructure and furnish their report within one month.

The high court also directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to file comments on the petition and adjourned the hearing till the second week of December. The petitioners, Azar Kalwar and other DHA and Clifton residents, had maintained in their plea that at least 41 people were killed across Karachi due to the rains on August 27 and 28. 2020.

They had added that people of the city, including residents of Defence and Clifton, had to suffer losses worth millions of rupees due to catastrophic flooding after the rains. Their counsels informed the SHC during previous hearings that heavy rains had wreaked havoc on the city, and the authorities responsible for handling the situation had failed to perform their duties.

They said that there was a complete failure on the part of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, cantonment boards, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, DHA and Karachi Development Authority, as they had been extracting millions of rupees in taxes under different heads but spending nothing on the drainage infrastructure of the city.

The SHC was told that there should be a complete audit of the amount being received by these civic bodies because nothing was being spent on the maintenance of the sewerage infrastructure.

The petitioners sought the formation of a committee to conduct a comprehensive evaluation in respect of the drainage infrastructure, and directions for the DHA and cantonment boards to take all necessary steps to construct efficient storm water drainage systems in their

jurisdictions. The DHA also filed a contingency plan based on the observations during last August’s heavy rains to deal with any emergency that might arise due to downpours.