Defamation case against Gill: Court adjourns hearing till 20th for arguments

LAHORE: The Additional District and Sessions court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of defamation suit against Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to the prime minister.
The court directed the counsels of both parties to come up with arguments by November 20 to conclude the matter. The petition against Gill was filed by Albayrak Group, stating that Shahbaz Gill had accused the company of indulging in corruption without any evidence, thus affecting its repute. It claimed that due to Gill’s campaign against the company, it had lost millions of dollars.
