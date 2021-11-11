Afghan businessmen want border issues resolved

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Afghan businessmen said on Wednesday the issues faced by the traders at the borders need to be resolved immediately.

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice-President, Zia Sarhadi, welcomed the Afghan delegation led by PAJCCI Co-Chairman, Khan Jan Alkozai, at the Torkham border.

The delegation arrived here to attend the 8th focus group meeting in Islamabad.

Khan Jan Alkozai lauded the efforts of PAJCCI and Customs officials for the previous meeting which had led to the resolution of several issues. He hoped more issues would be resolved at this time.

The delegation visited the Customs House at Torkham and discussed matters of importance with Assistant Director Customs at Torkham, Muhammad Tayyab.

The Afghan delegation then visited Customs Headquarters in Peshawar where they were received by Director Transit Peshawar, Arbab Qaiser Hamid and Amjad-ur-Rehman, Collector Customs Appraisement.

Khan Jan Alkozai elaborated on the purpose of this visit and said that the pending issues occurring at borders needed to be resolved immediately.

He said the PAJCCI always aimed to put forward solutions and strategies to enhance bilateral and transit trade between the two countries, adding this chamber was progressing with the support of Zubair Motiwala.

Alkozai praised PAJCCI VP Zia Sarhadi for bridging the gap between Pakistan and Afghanistan to enhance economic connectivity.