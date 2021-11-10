Election can take place any time: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said elections can take place at any time in the country.

“Whatever government is formed in the country as a result of the next general elections will be according to the will of the people. Case will be registered against NAB chairman and it will be inquired from him that where Rs537.6 bn have gone. If the NAB chairman is impartial, then he should register case against the government,” he said this while talking to media men here Tuesday.

He went on to say that NAB prosecutor has for the first time today informed me about my offence. The offence against us as per the LNG reference is ridiculous. He said, “NAB says Rs539 billion were given to the government. This is such an amount about which hearing of the cases are pending in the courts. According to Finance Ministry Rs6 billion were given to the government. NAB chairman has spent Rs24 billion. One day, case will be registered against NAB chairman and he will be investigated about remaining money of Rs537.6 billon.”

Shahid Khaqan pointed out that NAB had abolished the case against former health minister Amir Kiyani. He was removed from his ministry by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself. “Now that allegation has been leveled against me. I say that case should also be registered against me,” he added.

He underlined that the gas is being supplied all over the country through terminals, installed in our time. NAB prosecutor is saying that LNG terminal caused loss to the national kitty. When commission was constituted to probe into sugar scam, the sugar rate was Rs75 per kilogram and now it has soared to Rs150 per kilogram, he indicated. “Has any action been taken? Please be compassionate on the nerves of the people and leave constituting commissions. Let this country run. Sugar thieves are sitting around the table of cabinet,” he said. He remarked no one can predict when the elections will be held. Elections can take place at any time in the country. Government as per will of the people will be formed in the country in next general elections.

He observed government had declared an outfit proscribed by itself and later withdrew its ban order itself. “Government is striving to become ally of TLP now,” he added.