Rawalpindi registers seven new corona cases

Rawalpindi : As many as seven more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,066 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 36,073 from Rawalpindi and 2993 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said three belonged to Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Potohar town, and one each from Islamabad and Faisalabad.

"Presently 16 confirmed patients were admitted to four city health facilities, counting 11 in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one each in Fauji Foundation and Bilal hospital," the report said. It updated that 37,765 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,780 with Rawalpindi and 2985 from outside the districts.

One hundred seventy-one were quarantined, including 91 at home and 80 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 3,422,922 people, including 43,893 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.