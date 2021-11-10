Covid claims one more life, infects 305 others in Sindh

The coronavirus claimed one more life in Sindh during last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,599 in the province.

Another 194 patients were said to be under treatment at different hospitals, and the condition of 190 of them was said to be critical, while 13 were on life support.

A total of 305 new cases emerged when 15,574 tests were conducted, sowing a detection rate of two per cent, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday.

So far 6,540,174 tests have been conducted, and 471,496 people have been diagnosed as coronavirus patients. Of them, 95.8 per cent or 451,541 patients have recovered, including 149 overnight. Currently, the CM said, 12,356 patients were under treatment. Of them 12,142 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centres and 194 at hospitals.

Of the 305 new cases, 53 were reported from Karachi: 17 from District East, 12 from District South, 10 from District Korangi, nine from District Central, three from District Malir and two from District West.

Dadu reported 56 new Covid cases, Hyderabad 33, Jamshoro 29, Badin 23, Matiari 20, Nausheroferoze 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Tharparkar 11, Sanghar 10, Mirpurkhas eight, Tando Muhammad Khan seven, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot six each, Sukkur three, Khairpur two, Ghotki, Thatta and Larkana one each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures.