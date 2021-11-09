Lt-Gen Nadeem hands over command of Karachi Corps to Lt-Gen Saeed

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum handed over the command of Karachi Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed at the Change of Command ceremony held at the Karachi Corps Headquarters on Monday, the ISPR said.
Following a notification issued by the PM’s Office, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum will assume the charge of DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on November 20.
The Pakistan Army in a reshuffle of three-star officers announced the posting of Lt. General Faiz Hameed as Commander Peshawar Corps and the appointment of Lt. General Nadeem Anjum as his successor on October 6th last month.
However, the appointment of the new DG ISI could not take effect for the non-issuance of a notification that was issued by the Prime Minister Office earlier this month.
According to the notification, the incumbent DG ISI Lt. General Faiz Hameed would continue until November 19 while the newly-appointed Spy Master would assume the charge on November 20.
