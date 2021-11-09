AKF reviews humanitarian issues

Islamabad: A special meeting of the Central Board of Management of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakistan was held at Al-Khidmat Complex here on Monday.
The meeting discussed issues relating to national and international levels regarding various humanitarian challenges. Addressing the meeting, Mohammad Abdul Shakoor said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is striving to bring positive changes in the society and these changes can come in the country only when there is spirit and sincere efforts.
The meeting reviewed the performance of resource and mobilisation, media and marketing, human resource and research, finance and accounts and volunteers management programmes including disaster prevention, health, education, clean water, orphanage, Mawakhat and social services programmes.
Islamabad: People with disabilities are equal citizens of our society and it is the shared responsibility of...
Rawalpindi: The Deputy Commissioner , Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali in a meeting held here on Monday to review on-going...
Islamabad: Representatives of public and private organisations vowed to take anti-sexual harassment measures in their...
Islamabad:Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence and member Senate Climate Change Committee on Monday said...
Wah Cantt.:University of Wah , Department of English organised its first international conference on ‘Recent...
Islamabad: The taxi and rickshaw drivers are facing a major crunch in their businesses after increase in the petroleum...