AKF reviews humanitarian issues

Islamabad: A special meeting of the Central Board of Management of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakistan was held at Al-Khidmat Complex here on Monday.

The meeting discussed issues relating to national and international levels regarding various humanitarian challenges. Addressing the meeting, Mohammad Abdul Shakoor said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is striving to bring positive changes in the society and these changes can come in the country only when there is spirit and sincere efforts.

The meeting reviewed the performance of resource and mobilisation, media and marketing, human resource and research, finance and accounts and volunteers management programmes including disaster prevention, health, education, clean water, orphanage, Mawakhat and social services programmes.