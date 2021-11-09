Cop suspended for forging signature of SP

LAHORE:DIG Operations Ahsan Younis has issued explanatory letter to SP Cantt over not listening to complaints of 1,787 personally and suspended PSO to SP Cantt Inspector Ashiq over signatures of the SP. The DIG said the officers and officials should mend their ways otherwise strict departmental and legal action will be taken against the responsible persons.

service delivery: CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fiaz Ahmad Dev on Monday visited all branches of CCPO office including Ops room, establishment branch, pension branch, welfare eye branch, complaint cells, general branch, intelligence branch, PR and Social Media Cell and accounts branch. SSP Administration Mubashir Makin, SSP Legal Sheikh Asif and other senior officers accompanied him. SSP Administration Mubashir Makin briefed the CCPO on different functions of the sections concerned. The CCPO motivated the sectional heads of different branches to work with more enthusiasm and dedication to serve the department and improve service delivery to facilitate the department employees and the citizens. Fiaz Ahmad Dev said the police officials working in different branches of the CCPO office should become a working model for all other wings of Lahore police and play a leading role in service delivery. Police should fully utilise IT initiatives of Punjab police to serve the public with commitment and devotion, he added.