Shazia Marri slams PTI govt

SUKKUR: PPP MNA Shazia Marri strongly criticised the PTI-led federal government over its incompetence and bad economic policies, especially skyrocketing inflation.

Reports said Central Information Secretary PPPP Shazia Marri said if the policies of former president Asif Ali Zardari would have been implemented, the economic situation of the country would not be the worst as it is today.

She said Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project had been halted by the government that showed the enmity with the country’s progress. She said during the PPP’s government, all decisions were taken by the parliament while in the present government, the fate of the nation was being decided by some unelected people.