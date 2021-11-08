Shazia Marri slams PTI govt

SUKKUR: PPP MNA Shazia Marri strongly criticised the PTI-led federal government over its incompetence and bad economic policies, especially skyrocketing inflation.
Reports said Central Information Secretary PPPP Shazia Marri said if the policies of former president Asif Ali Zardari would have been implemented, the economic situation of the country would not be the worst as it is today.
She said Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project had been halted by the government that showed the enmity with the country’s progress. She said during the PPP’s government, all decisions were taken by the parliament while in the present government, the fate of the nation was being decided by some unelected people.
FAISALABAD: Nine more persons tested corona positive here on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health...
LAHORE: Leading drummer Pappu Sain died of liver cancer on Sunday. Pappu Sain had been on ventilator since long as he...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs Division said on Saturday that criticism on the government for payment of...
Pakistan and US relations are not standing on the edge of the precipice and all post-US withdrawal reviews do not...
ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of both houses of the parliament will take place on November 10 and about 18 bills will...
KARACHI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued special hunting permits to promote hunting tourism to 39 foreign...