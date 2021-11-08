PDM, PPP decide to stop harsh comments against each other

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have decided to halt all sorts of hostile comments about each other forthwith.

The leaders of the two sides urged their fellow party men to work for developing further harmony with each other and desist from giving any harsh comments for the sake of national interest and future course of action.

At the same time, it is unlikely that the PPP would return to the folds of the PDM, but they would strengthen their bonds inside the two houses of Parliament. For the purpose practical steps have already been taken.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, PDM parliamentary group leader Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and PPP parliamentary group leader Sherry Rehman have already developed an understanding in their meeting earlier this week.

Sources close to the leadership of the two sides told The News on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has asked party president Shehbaz Sharif to maintain close liaison with all political parties outside the government alliance. He also discussed the approach with other leaders of the PDM including its President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is also secretary general of the PDM.

In the meanwhile, sources said that Khurshid Shah formula is on the table and the two sides are discussing various modalities for its implementation as it is the best way out for achieving the objectives of the PDM and the PPP. Sources said that Shehbaz Sharif, who had spoken to leadership of the PPP and the ANP, another estranged PDM party, about forging unity in the ranks of the opposition in and outside the Parliament, got a positive response for the purpose. Interestingly, it was for the first time that Shehbaz Sharif has spoken of working outside Parliament with the PPP in unison besides the four-walls of the Parliament.

An informal meeting between Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurshid Shah will take place here on Monday, as they all will be present in the meeting of the National Security Parliamentary Committee (NSPC) in morning and later in evening on the sidelines of the National Assembly session.

Khurshid Shah, former leader of the opposition in National Assembly, will be turning up in the house after more than two years as a free member as he was confined in prison by NAB. The Supreme Court granted him bail last month after detention of more than two years. The sources said that Maulana Fazl, who is in his hometown Dera Ismail Khan, would be returning to Islamabad on Tuesday and take a final decision about holding summit meeting of the PDM, which was earlier slated for Nov 11. Major decisions have already been taken during Saturday virtual conference of the PDM. The summit of Nov 11 could be deferred, the sources said. The Maulana will have an important meeting with the members of his JUI party of the two houses of Parliament next week before taking some important decision, the sources added.