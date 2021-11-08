Mohan Singh. File photo

LAHORE: Every human is mortal, but timing and venues of certain demises do create a stir and raise doubts, as is the case with the death of Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium pitch curator, Mohan Singh, who was found breathless in his room just hours ahead of the crucial T20 Word Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday, helping a lot of outlandish conspiracy theories surface on the unharnessed and unbridled social media, though the unfortunate incident might well be overshadowed by the glitz and glory of the ongoing global championship.

The all-important clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan, which spelt the ouster of India from the prestigious tournament as the Kiwis trampled all over their opponents, making the rumour mills churn speculations ranging from suicide and murder to natural death of the young Mohan who hailed from Indian city of Mohali and worked extensively with former Indian Cricket Board’s chief curator, Daljit Singh, before moving to the UAE in 2004.

According to various Indian media outlets and cricket websites, Mohan worked at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali from 1994 to 2004; first as a ground supervisor who also assisted coaches in a number of sports, including tennis and swimming, before he turned his mind to cricket.

Although the cause of his death remains unknown, and a probe is reportedly underway, many social media posters suggested Mohan Singh committed suicide after being pressurised by Indian bookies and betting mafia to prepare a dry pitch that could neutralise New Zealand’s pace attack and help the otherwise lethal Afghanistan spinners, who were found toothless while defending a rather low total of 124.

Famous cricket website “Cricwik.net” stated: “The incident happened before the start of the game and the pitch for today’s ongoing clash was also made by Singh. Sources claimed that Mohan has committed suicide, however; the administration is currently investigating the matter and looking to reach the truth behind the incident. He had offers within India and from Uganda, however; Singh preferred to take up a job in Abu Dhabi.”

Remember, Pakistan cricket Team’s British coach, Bob Woolmer (1948-2007), had also died suddenly in his room at Jamaica’s Pegasus Hotel in March 2007, just a few hours after the green-shirts were unexpectedly eliminated at the hands of Ireland in the 2007 World Cup.

Shortly afterwards, the Jamaican Police had announced that they would be opening a murder investigation into Woolmer’s death, according to the media houses like the BBC News, ESPN Cricinfo, the Jamaica Gleaner and the London Observer etc.

Weeks later, media follow-ups quoted the relevant Jamaican officials, who announced that Woolmer had died of natural causes, and was not murdered as indicated by the earlier pathologist’s report.

Earlier, the “Jamaica Gleaner” had written: “A group of Scotland Yard investigators, who were asked to assist with the matter, have concluded that the Pakistan cricket coach died of heart failure. A pathology report submitted by the Scotland Yard team is now saying that the former Pakistan cricket coach died of natural causes and not manual strangulation as was initially reported by Deputy Commissioner, Mark Shields. The Scotland Yard report specifically said Woolmer died of heart failure, contradicting earlier reports by the investigative arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and local pathologist, Dr Ere Sheshiah, who had conducted a post-mortem on Woolmers’s body.”

Other reports suggested that Woolmer, who played 19 Test matches for England, had suffered from health problems including an enlarged heart and diabetes, which may have contributed to his death.

In an interview with “Fox News”, former South African cricketer Clive Rice, claimed that Woolmer was murdered by the organised crime groups, saying: “These mafia betting syndicates do not stop at anything and they do not care who gets in their way.” Former Australian captain, Ian Chappell, had also gone on to say that Woolmer might have been about to reveal “some misgivings”.

(References: ESPN Cricinfo and ABC News etc)