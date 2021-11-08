Despite abundance of good looking men: Advertisers feature women in ads, says Ashrafi

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi. File photo

LAHORE: Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday criticised the appearance of women in advertisements and said that "despite having so many good looking men in the country, advertisers still hire women to represent their brands."

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Ashrafi further said that women should not be “unnecessarily featured in advertisements”, adding that he is against such practices. Ashrafi also shed light on other important matters and said that upon the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is internationally combating the rise of Islamophobia.

“For this purpose, the government has started reaching out to different Islamic scholars across the globe,” Ashrafi said, adding that those who have been posting blasphemous content on websites have been taken into custody. He also talked about the growing menace of sexual crimes in the country and said that perpetrators must be sentenced to harsh punishments as these crimes cannot be ignored. “The ulema have a role to play in eradicating obscenity, terrorism, and extremism from the country,” Ashrafi said.