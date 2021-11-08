Despite abundance of good looking men: Advertisers feature women in ads, says Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday criticised the appearance of women in advertisements and said that "despite having so many good looking men in the country, advertisers still hire women to represent their brands."
Speaking to the media in Lahore, Ashrafi further said that women should not be “unnecessarily featured in advertisements”, adding that he is against such practices. Ashrafi also shed light on other important matters and said that upon the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is internationally combating the rise of Islamophobia.
“For this purpose, the government has started reaching out to different Islamic scholars across the globe,” Ashrafi said, adding that those who have been posting blasphemous content on websites have been taken into custody. He also talked about the growing menace of sexual crimes in the country and said that perpetrators must be sentenced to harsh punishments as these crimes cannot be ignored. “The ulema have a role to play in eradicating obscenity, terrorism, and extremism from the country,” Ashrafi said.
Studying Allama Iqbal and Khushal Khan Khattak reveals similarities in their ideology that they opted for poetry for...
ISLAMABAD: Former minister for finance and PMLN leader Miftah Ismail said on Sunday that it was not to accuse anyone...
ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that various economic...
MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was working on...
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security comprising members of the National Assembly ...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an “assassination attempt”, in which an...