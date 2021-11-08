Timber seized in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Motorway police seized a huge quantity of timber in Pano Dehri area here on Sunday.
A police party, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Naveed Siddique, intercepted a truck at Hazara Motorway and found more than 600 feet of deodar, pine and other high quality timber beams and handed them over to the forest department. They also arrested the truck driver, Mohammad Ashfaq, and handed him over to the forest department.He said that according to the arrested driver, the timber was being smuggled to Abbottabad.
