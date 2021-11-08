 
close
Monday November 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Film festival offers Tunisian inmates rare escape

By AFP
November 08, 2021

Tunis: For the first time, three prison inmates in Tunisia were allowed a brief taste of freedom for the sake of art. The prestigious Carthage Film Festival offered the prisoners the chance to briefly escape confinement -- under police supervision -- to help make a documentary about the festival. "To be free, even for a while -- nothing is more beautiful," said one of the inmates, who gave his name as Nemss.