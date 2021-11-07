Launching of first PN MILGEM

And it is He who subjected the sea for you to eat from it tender meat and to extract from it ornaments which you wear. And you see the ships plowing through it, and [He subjected it] that you may seek of His bounty; and perhaps you will be grateful. (Al Quran 17:66)

Transition from geo-politics to geo-economics has brought the world at crisscross of power struggle and re-balancing in international system. Ripples of continental events and uncertainties are reverberated on high seas as well as accentuating the significance of maritime security. Pakistan with over 1000 Km long coastline, an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 240,000 Sq Km and Extended Continental Shelf of 50,000 Sq Km, has a unique geographical proximity to critical Waterways plying in North Arabian Sea. The large volume of maritime traffic provides great economic opportunities for Pakistan while at the same time is a source of vulnerability. Surrounding seas in our region are fast becoming a battle ground for power competition between countries near and far who seek to uphold Mare Liberum yet influence and control the use of seas for extension of own national. interest. The result of this spectacular great dame being orchestrated by rivals in proximity of Pakistan has created multitude of internal and external challenges spread across traditional to nontraditional spectrum. Thus, making Pakistan in general and Pakistan Navy in specific an indispensable stake holder in this dynamic situation often marred with chaos and use of violence.

Pakistan Navy cognizant of contemporary challenges in the maritime domain imbued with threats to national interests as well as consequences on regional maritime security has to maintain ubiquitous vigilance backed by a robust response mechanism. In pursuance of protecting our sovereignty, Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy has made significant endeavours to have a multidimensional naval fleet, armed and equipped to quantitatively mitigate any threat scenario across the application spectrum i.e benign, constabulary and military roles. Amongst a host of inductions being pursued at the moment, one of the most important project is MILGEM Class Corvettes being built in collaboration with our KAN KARDES (blood brother) Turkey. Turkish defence companies have crept up the international defence industry ranking with seven vendors now a part of world’s top 100 list. The ADA Class Corvette commonly referred to as MILGEM, an acronym of Turkish MILLI GEMI (National Ship) is a testimony of Turkish technological excellence and indigenous ship building capability.

In September 2018 Pakistan Navy through Ministry of Defence Production contracted M/s ASFAT of Turkey for construction of 4 PN MILGEM Class Corvettes, 2 each to be built at Karachi and Istanbul concurrently. Customized according to needs of Pakistan Navy, with its stealth features, PN MILGEM will be the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet. These warships are designed as multi-mission platform capable to execute Surface, Subsurface and Air Operations equipped with state-of-the-art weapon systems, helicopters and UAVs for offensive and defensive maritime operations. With the induction of MILGEM Class Corvettes in PN Fleet, Pakistan will acquire effective capabilities to respond to future challenges, maintain peace & stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region. It will also support securing seas for international shipping by maintaining presence in distant waters through Regional Maritime Security Patrol, an initiative of Pakistan Navy for maritime security. Contemporary warship building process is always a feat of imagination with precision, detailed planning, multiple engineering dominions and unlimited errands of logistics. Hundreds of technical drawings, miles of wires and pipes, tonnes of steels and thousands of components jostled together with sheer hard work, in a process from steel cut to launching and from launch to induction gives birth to a modern warship. Steel cut of first MILGEM class corvette, christened as BABUR (named after first Mughal Emperor), was done in January 2020 by then Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and President of Turkey Mr. Tayyip Erdogan. After a year and half of conscientious work, launching of BABUR was held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on 15 August 2021.

Undoubtedly it was a unique event for both Pakistan and Turkey. President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and President Turkish Republic Mr. Erdogan were the chief guest together. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal also attended the ceremony. The presence of both heads of states as well as Naval Commanders vindicates the strength of Pakistan Turkey relations, commonality of interests and growing strategic alignment.

PN MILGEM project is not just relevant to construction of 4 modern warships, but also embodies transfer of technology, upgrade of Karachi Shipyard and designing a purpose-built Jinnah Class Frigate for Pakistan Navy. The project, thus, not only address the current operational requirements of Pakistan Navy but a major step towards self-reliance and capability enhancement of Pakistan Navy and local ship building industry.

This prestigious project is a solid foundation to further fortify the indissoluble bonds between the two countries which would yield impressive dividends and heralding another chapter in the long and enduring partnership between the two countries and their Navies. Long live the Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood!