Saturday November 06, 2021
World

Macron’s ex-bodyguard sentenced

By AFP
November 06, 2021

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron’s former bodyguard received a three-year sentence on Friday for assaulting two young demonstrators during an anti-capitalist protest in 2018, an incident that caused deep embarrassment for the president.