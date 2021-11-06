Tunisian judge issues warrant for questioning Marzouki

 
Tunis: A Tunisian judge on Friday issued an international warrant to summon Paris-based former president Moncef Marzouki for questioning, state TV reported. President Kais Saied in October ordered the justice ministry to open an inquiry into 76-year-old Marzouki, days after the ex-leader urged France not to support Saied’s “dictatorial regime”.