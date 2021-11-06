 
close
Saturday November 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian

By AFP
November 06, 2021
Israeli troops kill Palestinian

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A 13-year-old Palestinian was shot and fatally wounded on Friday by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. It said Mohammed Daadas died in hospital after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces in Deir al-Hatab village, east of Nablus.