Man immolates himself in Gulshan

A man lost his life after he set himself on fire at his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday night. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property in Zia Colony and took the body of 27-year-old Asadullah, son of Abdul Wadood, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Police said the man hailed from Quetta and sold old shoes in Karachi to earn his livelihood. Sharing the initial findings of the ongoing investigation, they said the man might have been committed suicide apparently over family disputes.