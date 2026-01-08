Matt Damon reveals how Christopher Nolan filmed 'The Odyssey' in IMAX

Matt Damon details struggle of filming 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan did something that had never been done when he made the entirety of The Odyssey with IMAX cameras. His lead star, Matt Damon, faced a big challenge acting in front of noisy cameras.

The Oscar-winning actor plays King Odysseus in the big-budget adaptation of Homer’s 8th century BC epic poem.

During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he said, "On this one, it was 100 percent on Imax. It was the first movie that was ever done all on Imax. Imax cameras are really loud. It sounds like a blender, like a Cuisinart in your face when the camera’s close to you. So there’s never been these dialogue [scenes in Imax]. We couldn’t have this conversation with a normal Imax camera because you wouldn’t be able to hear us."

He added, "They built this giant thing around the Imax for those dialogue scenes and a system of mirrors so your eyeline would be close to the camera and you could talk to the other actor. The amount of work that went into figuring out how to do [that], because he wanted to do 100 percent Imax, and he did it!"

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond previously shared how the celebrated director reached out to him about solving the problems in the way of filming The Odyssey 100% on Imax.

"'I’m going to give you a challenge. If you can figure out how to solve these problems, I’m going to make Odyssey 100% film with Imax cameras,' and we’ve solved his problems. So, this will be the first film ever, at least filmed 100%, with Imax cameras," he said.