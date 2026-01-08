Matt Damon reveals how Christopher Nolan filmed 'The Odyssey' in IMAX
Matt Damon shared the struggle of filmming 'The Odyssey' in IMAX
Christopher Nolan did something that had never been done when he made the entirety of The Odyssey with IMAX cameras. His lead star, Matt Damon, faced a big challenge acting in front of noisy cameras.
The Oscar-winning actor plays King Odysseus in the big-budget adaptation of Homer’s 8th century BC epic poem.
During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he said, "On this one, it was 100 percent on Imax. It was the first movie that was ever done all on Imax. Imax cameras are really loud. It sounds like a blender, like a Cuisinart in your face when the camera’s close to you. So there’s never been these dialogue [scenes in Imax]. We couldn’t have this conversation with a normal Imax camera because you wouldn’t be able to hear us."
He added, "They built this giant thing around the Imax for those dialogue scenes and a system of mirrors so your eyeline would be close to the camera and you could talk to the other actor. The amount of work that went into figuring out how to do [that], because he wanted to do 100 percent Imax, and he did it!"
IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond previously shared how the celebrated director reached out to him about solving the problems in the way of filming The Odyssey 100% on Imax.
"'I’m going to give you a challenge. If you can figure out how to solve these problems, I’m going to make Odyssey 100% film with Imax cameras,' and we’ve solved his problems. So, this will be the first film ever, at least filmed 100%, with Imax cameras," he said.
-
George Clooney spills secret behind argument free marriage with Amal
-
Harvey Weinstein's new request denied amid sexual assault conviction
-
Sophie Turner names jewellery she believes was her lucky charm for X-Men audition
-
Khloe Kardashian gets honest about bed rules: 'Only boy that's allowed'
-
David Tennant and wife Georgia Moffett formally change their last names
-
Paul Mescal gets candid about his 'animalistic' Shakespeare in 'Hamnet'
-
Kate Hudson responds after real-life son brands 'Song Sung Blue' 'all lies'
-
Kristin Cavallari reveals details of 'nasty fight' at home