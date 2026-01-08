RayNeo Air 4 Pro brings world’s first HDR10 AR displays to CES 2026
RayNeo Air 4 Pro displays provide better colour accuracy, contrast, and highlighted colours with HDR10 technology
RayNeo has officially launched the Air 4 Pro AR glasses globally at CES 2026, unveiling what it calls the world’s first HDR10 augmented reality displays.
The product was revealed on Wednesday at the tech show in Las Vegas, with sales expected to begin on January 25, priced at $299.
RayNeo Air 4 Pro specifications
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro is equipped with two displays measuring 0.6 inch and features micro-OLED technology to project a virtual screen of 201 inches from a distance of six metres.
The display of the glasses supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, as well as 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, which helps to combat eye strain and improve image clarity.
According to RayNeo, the AR displays provide better colour accuracy, contrast, and highlighted colours with HDR10 technology. Driving the display is the Pixelworks-tuned Vision 4000 processor, which also improves video by upscaling SDR to HDR and even 2D to 3D video.
Moreover, the audio of Air 4 Pro offers its users four built-in speakers designed in collaboration with Bang and Olufsen. The glasses only weigh 76 grams.
The AR glasses have a USB-C connectivity feature and are compatible with devices that have display output capability. This includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.
In addition to Air 4 Pro, RayNeo launched a concept prototype of its flagship product, RayNeo X3 Pro, featuring eSIM technology, at CES 2026.
