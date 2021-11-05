723 corona patients discharged after treatment

Rawalpindi: As many as 37,723 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district’s health facilities, out of which 34,741 were hailing from Rawalpindi and 2,982 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Thursday, 1,581 persons had been died since the start of the pandemic so far out of which 1202 from Rawalpindi and 379 from other districts.

The report said 39,027 had been tested positive in the district till now including 36,038 from Rawalpindi and 2989 from other areas.

12 more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours in the district, with four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Potohar Town, two each from Rawal Town and Taxila while one from Kallar Syedan.