Universal health coverage: Punjab ministers review health insurance arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht presided over the Standing Committee’s meeting on the universal health coverage at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The provincial health and finance ministers reviewed the arrangements for health insurance. Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail gave briefing on the arrangements. The minister said: “The universal health insurance is a revolutionary step envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PM is committed to providing the universal health insurance from December 31, this year. More hospitals are being empanelled. We have provided the health insurance facility to all the families of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions. We reviewed design and printing options.