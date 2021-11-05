Fawad urges profit-earning companies to raise salaries

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision the government has taken solid steps for industrial revolution in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organisation which called on him here Thursday, the minister said the government was providing all possible facilities to investors through investment-friendly policies.

He said during the tenure of the previous government, de-industrialisation was done in the country and the PTI after coming to power took concrete measures to stop this process. Fawad said Pakistan was a safe country where local and foreign investors and businesses enjoyed protection.

The minister said the government believed that the country would make progress if the industrial sector would develop as the business sector had a big role in country’s economic development.

He opined that the industrial and business sector not only provided employment opportunities at large scale but also contributed to the increase in country’s GDP. He said due to government’s steps, investment in Pakistan