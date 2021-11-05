Viral video against Houbara hunters: Relatives of deceased block highways

SUKKUR: The relatives of Nazim Jokhio blocked the highways in Jamshoro and Dadu on Thursday, demanding to ban the entry of Houbara bustard hunters, who were said to be the reason for the killing of Nazim when he protested against hunting of birds.

Reports said the protesters demanded to arrest the influential murderers, who had tortured and killed Nazim on Wednesday after a video went viral of Houbara bustard hunters and guests of local chiefs, who had allegedly started hunting bustards illegally in hilly areas in Thatta. The relatives protested in different parts of Thatta, Jamshoro and Karachi. They put the body of the victim on the National Highway near Dhabajee and blocked the highway, causing suspension of traffic between Karachi and Thatta.

Afzal Jokhio, brother of the deceased, claimed that PPP MPA Sardar Jam Awais alias Guhram, his brother MNA Jam Abdul Kareem and their henchmen Ahmed Shoro, Niaz Jokhio and Mihar Ali Jokhio, were involved in killing of his brother Nazim Jokhio. He said despite continuous demand, the local police did not bother to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case on the complaint of Afzal Jokhio at Memon Goth Police Station against the nominated accused, while the protesters claimed that the name of MNA Sardar Jam Abdul Kareem was not included in the FIR. They further claimed that the police have been trying to defend the main accused, while they pledged to continue their protest till the inclusion of the name of MNA Jam Abdul Kareem in the FIR and till the arrest of all the accused.