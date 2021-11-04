Nepra announces winter package

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday announced a winter package for electricity consumers in what appears to be an attempt to encourage electricity consumption in the winter season as opposed to the usual reliance on natural gas in this period.
The package has been approved at the request of the energy ministry. Nepra has issued a flat rate per unit of electricity, under which the consumers will be charged Rs12.96 per unit after consumption of 300 units of electricity during the winter months.
The package will be applicable across the country from November 1, 2021, till February 28, 2022. Domestic, commercial, and general services consumers can all benefit from the package.
