More projects

This letter refers to the article ‘Efficient irrigation’ by Dr Imran Saqib Khalid (November 1). The article provided useful information regarding projects being implemented by the Punjab government for agriculture development. One of the projects mentioned in the article was the Command Area Development of Jalalpur Irrigation Project.
The government should also initiate similar projects in Barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen agriculture, which will ultimately lead to job creation and food self-sufficiency. The authorities should also publish news of such projects in newspapers and highlight them on social media so that people may be aware of the projects in their areas and can make maximum use of the facilities the government provides.
Shakeel Khan
Peshawar
In July, Murad Raas, the education minister of Punjab, affirmed to open schools for people from the transgender...
The frequent transfers of federal and provincial officers and judges is difficult for those transferred and their...
Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement, but the contents of the agreement have not been...
The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the matter of improper garbage disposal in Lahore. Residents and...
Without women no country can prosper. Even Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam said," no nation can rise to height of...