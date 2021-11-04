Commissioner announces throwing debris in drains a crime

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman Younis has announced throwing building debris in the city drains as a crime and said action will be taken against those who were doing this.

Commissioner Lahore said this in a meeting held here on Wednesday. He said cases will be registered against the vehicles dumping debris in drains and those vehicles will be confiscated. He said the district administration and departments concerned will take help from Safe City cameras to trace the culprits. CEO LWMC, GM Operations, all ACs and Special Duty Officers will check the field.

No plaza or institution can dispose of water on the roads. MCL and LDA have started work to remove solid waste and building material from the roads, he added. Commissioner Lahore said service delivery camps will be established in all zones which will work on regular basis and for this purpose the govt will implement a practical strategy.

Commissioner Lahore further said that the notification of the caretaker and operational staff for the service delivery camps in the entire city would be issued from the Chief Minister's Office. Raiwind Ijtema: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the arena of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema to review the security arrangements on Wednesday. He inspected main arena, temporary residential areas, parking places, parking stands and duty points of the deployed police officials. He also met with the organisers of the congregation and inquired from them about the standard of the security arrangements. More than 2,000 Police officials including 03 SsP, 09 DSsP and 27 SHOs and 700 traffic officials will perform duty at Tableeghi Ijtema. The participants would be allowed to enter the congregation only after their complete checking through three-layer security mechanism i.e. metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates of Lahore Police. Police officials in plain dresses will also be deputed at the congregation to keep an eye on each and every movement and any possible suspects. Search and sweep operations have been conducted on regular basis at and around Raiwind congregation areas to ensure safety of participants.