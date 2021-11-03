FB halting facial recognition

San Francisco: Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system and deleting a billion faceprints, its parent company said Tuesday, in response to serious concerns over privacy. The announcement from the leading social media network was made as it battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators.
Stockholm: The Swedish body housing the committee that awards the Nobel Prize in medicine on Tuesday said it will...
Lourdes, France: French Catholic bishops kicked off their annual conference on Tuesday, set to pour over a shock...
NEW DELHI: Delhi police have seized four tonnes of illegal polluting firecrackers as the Indian megacity heads into...
Moscow: US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns met the head of Russia’s powerful Security Council for...
New York: New Yorkers head to the polls on Tuesday in a mayoral election that is virtually guaranteed to elect Black...
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s cabinet on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after after fierce Tigrayan...