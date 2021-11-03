 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
World

FB halting facial recognition

By AFP
November 03, 2021

San Francisco: Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system and deleting a billion faceprints, its parent company said Tuesday, in response to serious concerns over privacy. The announcement from the leading social media network was made as it battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators.