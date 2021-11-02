Mian Iftikhar chides PTI govt for ‘flawed’ policies

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) Central Information Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing flawed policies that caused inflation.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the government had made life miserable for the have-nots because of its ill-conceived fiscal policies. ANP local leaders Ayub Khan Ashari, Khwaja Muhammad Khan, Sher Shah Khan, Jaffar Shah and other leaders were also present.

Mian Iftikhar maintained that the current price-hike had affected all the segments of the society. “The ministers are linking the prevailing price-hike in the country to the global economic crisis to hide their incompetence,” he remarked, adding that the ‘selected’ rulers were hell-bent on undermining every institution of the state.

He said that an ‘incompetent’ government had been imposed on the country. Rejecting the use of the electronic voting machines, he maintained that the EVMs were being introduced to steal the next general election.

“Though the government has announced to hold the local government elections, the political parties are skeptical about it as the PTI rulers don’t honour promises,” he said He added that the ANP wanted the restoration of peace to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, he sounded pessimistic about peace, saying that the Afghans were struggling to meet the needs of their families as their country was grappling with an economic crisis. The ANP leader maintained that the government had imposed Section-4 in Swat to acquire land without the consent of the local people, which was a violation of the Constitution.