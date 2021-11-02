Imran gave NRO to himself through NAB ordinance: Shehbaz

DERA GHAZI KHAN: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that time is not opportune for no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given NRO to himself by introducing the new NAB ordinance. Shehbaz said the PML-N is the only political party that worked day and night for the development of South Punjab and if given a chance again, it would do even more.

He said the PML-N had started the Saaf Pani project from south Punjab and planned to expand it to central Punjab and northern Punjab. It was the biggest project in the history of Punjab for which all preparations including tenders had been made. But unfortunately there was a gap of Rs 70 billion between original estimates and the tenders. On investigation, it was revealed that there was a mega fraud in this regard which was why he opted to cancel that tender to save the public’s Rs 70 billion. However, the PML-N had not given up and before the end of the PMLN tenure in 2018.

He said the PML-N laid a network of hospitals and education institutes in DG Khan. He reminded that Danish schools catered to the poor Pakistanis. He said the PML-N focused especially on South Punjab regarding healthcare and education in Bahawalpur, Rajanpur and Taunsa. He expressed disappointment over the fact that the Danish school which had almost been completed in Taunsa was stalled by the PTI government. He talked about the Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh, which was like Pakistan’s John Hopkins Hospital. Similarly, he said, the PML-N built a cardiac hospital and a veterinary hospital in Bahawalpur. He also mentioned the university built in Rahim Yar Khan.

Shehbaz said the PML-N had increased the stipend to encourage girls’ education from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.He said 90,000 children working as labourers in brick kilns were brought to schools by giving their parents Rs 3,000.