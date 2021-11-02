 
close
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower meet PM

Vivian Richards and David Gower praise the performance of the Pakistan team in T20 World Cup matches

By Our Correspondent
November 02, 2021
Cricket legends Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office.
Cricket legends Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office.

ISLAMABAD: Leading cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower met Imran Khan here and both sides discussed the promotion of national cricket, especially provision of facilities and opportunities to young players. 

“There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan. The government is taking steps to provide better facilities to young players. Instructions have been given to build playgrounds in each area so that children and youth have access to healthy recreational opportunities,” the prime minister said. 

Both the cricketers praised the performance of the Pakistan team in T20 World Cup matches.