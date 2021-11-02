Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Leading cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower met Imran Khan here and both sides discussed the promotion of national cricket, especially provision of facilities and opportunities to young players.
“There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan. The government is taking steps to provide better facilities to young players. Instructions have been given to build playgrounds in each area so that children and youth have access to healthy recreational opportunities,” the prime minister said.
Both the cricketers praised the performance of the Pakistan team in T20 World Cup matches.
