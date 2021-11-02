No COVID-19 death from twin cities

Rawalpindi:No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though another 28 patients were tested positive from the region taking tally to 142,921 of which 2,139 patients had lost their lives due to the illness.

The number of patients being tested positive from both ICT and Rawalpindi district is on a continuous decline and it is encouraging that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has already dropped down to below one per cent in this region of the country.

Out of a total of 1295 samples tested for coronavirus in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, only three were reported positive recording positivity rate as 0.23 per cent. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that another 25 patients have been tested positive from ICT and three from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 36,000 patients have so far been reported of which 1199 have lost their lives while 34,689 patients have recovered from the illness. On Monday, there were a total of 112 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, only 11 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town while some 101 were in isolation at their homes on Monday. On the other hand, a total of 10,6921 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 105,677 have recovered while 940 have lost their lives. On Monday, the number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 304.