ITP resolves 76.9pc complaints received on PM Portal

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 76.9 per cent complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during last three months.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed to immediately resolve the traffic related complaints received on PM portal and SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk promptly resolved them.

SP (Traffic) said that a total of 677 complaints related to traffic police were received on PM portal during last six months of which 639 were immediately resolved while feedback has been received on 385 complaints and these would be addressed soon.

Overall, 76.9 per cent citizens got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people have appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, Islamabad Traffic Police also resolved the complaints received to it through social media tools including twitter, facebook an Instagram SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and conduct meetings with those who are not satisfied after action of police. Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, the SP (Traffic) said.