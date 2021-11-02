New students receive orientation at UET

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Monday arranged orientation day for the new students of session 2021-22 for undergraduate engineering and non-engineering programmes.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, being the chief guest on the occasion, visited the stalls set up for the newcomers. Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said that the students owed a huge service to their parents and the country who have given them all the opportunities to become successful.

He said the UET had produced eminent people who are serving the needs of the country. the vice-chancellor assured the full cooperation of the university and urged the students to work with dedication to achieve their career goals.

Director for Admissions Dr Rashid Nawaz said the orientation day provides an opportunity to introduce the students to different sections of the university, and they are guided through their registration process.

He thanked the administration and appreciated the efforts of the admission team in organising the orientation ceremony.Prof Dr Sahar Noor, Senior Dean, Prof Dr Sirajul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences and Humanities, Prof Dr Amjad Ullah, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Engr Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Prof. Dr Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, heads of departments, senior faculty members, administrative staff and a large number of students and their parents were also present on the occasion.