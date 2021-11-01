112 illegal treatment centres sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 112 illegal treatment centres. The PHC enforcement teams had checked 1,290 centres in 19 cities during the last two weeks. Out of these, businesses had been changed in 389 outlets, while in 55, qualified physicians had started providing treatment facilities to the patients.

Major actions were taken in Lahore and Rawalpindi where 14 and 12 centres respectively were closed down. In other cities, nine centres were sealed in Sargodha, eight each in Narowal, Vehari and Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal seven, and six each in Sialkot, Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur.

In Lahore, Shahid Dental Clinic, Rehmani Clinic, Gulshan Tufail Clinic, Waqas Pharmacy, Yaseen Sanyasi, Al-Rehman Dental Clinic, Kaliar Medical Store, Sajjad Homoeo Clinic, Hafiz Dental Clinic, Azeem Medical Complex, Ali Health Clinic, Shahid Clinic, Yasir Clinic and Shahid Medical Centre were closed down.