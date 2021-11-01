Man kills wife, injures father-in-law

SUKKUR: A man killed his wife and injured his father-in-law in district Mirpurkhas, after the woman filed a petition for dissolution of her marriage.
Reports said accused Dur Muhammad Shar killed his wife Yasmin and injured his father-in-law Sheer Khan Shar in village Sheer Khan Shar near Sindhri city of district Mirpurkhas, after the deceased filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in the court against torture and domestic abuse. Later, the accused managed to escape. Injured Sheer Khan Shar, father of the deceased, told the police that on Saturday, when the court had fixed the case for hearing, Dur Muhammad Shar along with Feezo Shar forcedly entered his house and killed his daughter and wounded him, when he tried to rescue her.
Sheer Khan further added that the accused had been torturing and abusing his daughter without any reason, so she left his home and was living with him. Later, she decided to leave her husband and filed a petition for dissolution of her marriage. After registering an FIR, the police started conducting raids to arrest the accused.
LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was recorded in the City here Sunday while Met office...
SUKKUR: Two motorcyclists were killed, when a tractor trolley hit a speeding motorbike on the Rohri Road in Sukkur on...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified robbers killed a man, when he offered resistance against the cattle theft at the Shah...
SUKKUR: The body of a local landlord was recovered from his car at Khan Road in Mirpurkhas. The police claimed that a...
SUKKUR: Five people were killed and five others injured in different clashes over land dispute in Ghotki and...
Saudi Arabia has been a great friend and supporter of Pakistan, both at international forums as well as provider of...