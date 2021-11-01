Man kills wife, injures father-in-law

SUKKUR: A man killed his wife and injured his father-in-law in district Mirpurkhas, after the woman filed a petition for dissolution of her marriage.

Reports said accused Dur Muhammad Shar killed his wife Yasmin and injured his father-in-law Sheer Khan Shar in village Sheer Khan Shar near Sindhri city of district Mirpurkhas, after the deceased filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in the court against torture and domestic abuse. Later, the accused managed to escape. Injured Sheer Khan Shar, father of the deceased, told the police that on Saturday, when the court had fixed the case for hearing, Dur Muhammad Shar along with Feezo Shar forcedly entered his house and killed his daughter and wounded him, when he tried to rescue her.

Sheer Khan further added that the accused had been torturing and abusing his daughter without any reason, so she left his home and was living with him. Later, she decided to leave her husband and filed a petition for dissolution of her marriage. After registering an FIR, the police started conducting raids to arrest the accused.